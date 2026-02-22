Foresters seize 21kg wild meat from Bhatkal house

BHATKAL: In a dramatic operation that stretched over six hours, forest officials raided a house in Bhatkal and seized 21 kg of suspected wildlife meat, allegedly of a herbivore.

The accused, identified as Jaffer Brahmavar, is suspected of having poached an animal, extracted the meat, and disposed of the remaining carcass and pelt into an abandoned well near his residence. Acting on a specific tip-off, a team led by Bhatkal Range Forest Officer Vishwanath arrived at Jaffer’s house. However, high drama ensued when family members inside refused to open the door, locking the officials out.

Displaying patience, the forest team stood its ground outside the house for nearly six hours. They eventually managed to convince the family to allow them entry. Once inside, a thorough search led officials to a refrigerator containing 21 kilograms of meat. While forest officials suspect the meat is from a wild boar, they have adopted a cautious approach. Samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for conclusive analysis to confirm the species.

The team also recovered the remaining remains of the animal, reportedly disposed of in a nearby well by the accused. The operation was conducted with the assistance of the Bhatkal police, who helped secure the premises and the seized items.

Accused at large

Taking advantage of the standoff while the department was trying to gain entry, Jaffer managed to flee the scene. However, officials expressed confidence that he would be tracked down and arrested soon. During the search, the department also seized two air guns from the house.