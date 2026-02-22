Governor Thawarchand Gehlot urges budget boost for higher education in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to present the upcoming State Budget with focused support for the Higher Education Department, stressing the need for sustained and structured financial backing for public universities.
Addressing the Karnataka State Public Universities Vice Chancellors’ Conference–2026 in Bengaluru, organised by Lok Bhavan in collaboration with the Higher Education Department and the Karnataka Higher Education Council, the Governor said universities have limited internal revenue streams and therefore require special budgetary care.
He called for permission to fill long-pending vacancies in institutions such as Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Kannada University, Karnataka Janapada University and the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, while also ensuring adequate funds for their overall development.
Emphasising the need to boost enrolment in government universities, Gehlot said authorities must examine why students continue to prefer private institutions despite higher fees. He underlined the importance of improving campus quality through better cleanliness, increased greenery, student skill-development programmes, teacher re-skilling initiatives, and regular sports tournaments to support students’ physical and mental well-being.
The Governor also urged strict adherence to government of India and UGC guidelines within stipulated timelines, noting that institutional credibility depends on transparent financial practices and the democratic resolution of internal disputes. “We must foster harmony among all stakeholders to avoid unnecessary inquiries and administrative disruptions,” he said.
The Governor urged universities to step up international collaborations to promote academic and student exchanges, improve national rankings, and address persistent faculty shortages and infrastructure gaps. He suggested leveraging Government of India schemes and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, with support from the State Government, to overcome financial constraints.
Responding to the Governor’s observations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the State was fully aware of the acute shortage of teachers in higher education, attributing it to irregular recruitment over the past two decades. He noted that nearly 60–70% of teaching posts in major universities remained vacant.
“In this context, we have already initiated the process to fill 2,000 vacant assistant professor posts in government colleges, engineering colleges and polytechnics. During 2024–25 alone, 1,016 assistant professors have been appointed in various subjects in government first-grade colleges under the Department of College Education,” the Chief Minister said.
He also questioned why guest faculty were not being formally recognised as part of the higher education workforce, pointing out that leading global universities routinely rely on visiting faculty. “Why is it not possible here?” he asked.
The Vice Chancellors’ Conclave, convened by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, deliberated on 18 key issues, including financial discipline, pension-related concerns, and the need for greater uniformity across universities.