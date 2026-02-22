Governor Thawarchand Gehlot urges budget boost for higher education in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to present the upcoming State Budget with focused support for the Higher Education Department, stressing the need for sustained and structured financial backing for public universities.

Addressing the Karnataka State Public Universities Vice Chancellors’ Conference–2026 in Bengaluru, organised by Lok Bhavan in collaboration with the Higher Education Department and the Karnataka Higher Education Council, the Governor said universities have limited internal revenue streams and therefore require special budgetary care.

He called for permission to fill long-pending vacancies in institutions such as Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Kannada University, Karnataka Janapada University and the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, while also ensuring adequate funds for their overall development.

Emphasising the need to boost enrolment in government universities, Gehlot said authorities must examine why students continue to prefer private institutions despite higher fees. He underlined the importance of improving campus quality through better cleanliness, increased greenery, student skill-development programmes, teacher re-skilling initiatives, and regular sports tournaments to support students’ physical and mental well-being.

The Governor also urged strict adherence to government of India and UGC guidelines within stipulated timelines, noting that institutional credibility depends on transparent financial practices and the democratic resolution of internal disputes. “We must foster harmony among all stakeholders to avoid unnecessary inquiries and administrative disruptions,” he said.