Karnataka HC pulls up prison staff, cops for not producing undertrial for four years

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Saturday directed Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (DIG) KC Divyashree to set right the functioning of the prisons department after taking note of an accused left to languish in jail for four years despite getting bail as he could not arrange for surety.

The court, which summoned Divyashree, directed her to identify those undertrials, who have not been produced before the jurisdictional magistrate for long, and submit a report.

The court sought to know why the prison authorities kept the accused in jail even during his trial. “Not once has he been brought outside in the past four years. It is highly incorrect. What is happening inside the jail? All these things should be set right. Set the prison in order,” the court told the DIG.

When the court queried about the adjournment of the case by the trial court 20 times as the accused was not produced in the last four years, the DIG said the prison authorities have increased the number of para-legal volunteers to provide free legal aid to poor undertrials. The process is on to identify those who have not been produced before the trial court for the past six months.

The court directed Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division), who was also summoned, to initiate a departmental inquiry against a head constable of the HAL police station and submit an action taken report by March 6.