Karnataka man held for shooing away Dalit couple from temple

TUMAKURU: Police arrested a man for allegedly ousting a newly-wed Dalit couple from a temple at Goni Tumakuru village in Turuvekere taluk.

The police booked the accused Narayanappa under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Six other persons in the village who had allegedly backed the accused in practising untouchability against the couple were also booked. The accused pretended as if he was possessed by a deity, Arasamma, and drove the Dalit couple, Pankaja and Puneeth, out of the temple.

A video in which the accused is seen yelling at the couple saying that Dalits are not allowed to enter the temple went viral on social media. Perform rituals elsewhere, go away, says the accused in the video. The priest was found performing the pooja while the accused created the scene. Upset by the behavior of the accused and other villagers, the younger brother of Pankaja, Jagadish, had lodged a complaint with the Turuvekere police. An FIR was filed against Narayanappa, Prabha, Kanthanna, Amulya, Puttegowda, Padma and others. Police are on the lookout for the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, tahasildar NA Kunhi Ahmed and DySP Omprakash held a peace meeting involving the Dalits and other members of the village in the temple premises on Friday evening to create awareness about untouchability which is an offense.