KSDL working on first-ever sandalwood toothpaste

BENGALURU: The first essential for everyone in the morning is toothpaste. Large companies offer multiple varieties of toothpaste for strong teeth, whitening, sensitive teeth and gums and so on. Chemical compositions are combined with natural ingredients ranging from salt, neem to charcoal.
Taking this a step ahead, Karnataka will soon launch a first-of-its-kind sandalwood toothpaste, and researchers from Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) are striving hard to reach that goal. The researchers said they are trying multiple combinations to create the right toothpaste.
“Sandalwood helps heal and cool gums. Today, many people complain of mouth ulcers and bleeding gums. Sandalwood has proven to be a healing agent when used appropriately. It can help cure mouth ulcers, fight bacteria and act as a mouth freshener. Sandalwood has high anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It is also a calming agent. Some quantity of sandalwood oil can also be consumed after treatment,” explained a researcher from KSDL.
“Sandalwood is not just popular for its aroma and high economic value now. It has had a high status since ancient times. Our organisation has launched a series of sandalwood products and research on more is ongoing,” said KSDL Managing Director Prashanth PKM.
KSDL plans sandalwood hair oil too
KSDL researchers are also working on creating sandalwood hair oil as sandalwood is found to be ideal in addressing the common problems of hair fall and dandruff. “It is a natural ingredient. It can also calm the tense mind. The antiseptic properties in sandalwood help in maintaining scalp health,” researchers said.
Ayush Commissioner Sunil Panwar said, “Sandalwood is known for its cooling properties. It is considered a coolant and healing agent. Today, there is a trend in the market for traditional and natural products like neem. The department is studying, promoting and popularising many traditional products for it is the need of the hour.”
KSDL is popular for its Mysore Sandal Soaps and incense sticks. It also offers a range of household products, cosmetics, detergents, hand wash and product kits. Now, to meet the rising demand for sandalwood products and to extend research, KSDL is speeding up the exercise of mass plantation of sandalwood. It has signed an agreement with the forest department. “The demand for products is rising because of sandalwood’s characteristics. It also finds a significant place in ancient literature for its healing and religious purposes,” said another KSDL official.