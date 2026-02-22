KSDL working on first-ever sandalwood toothpaste

BENGALURU: The first essential for everyone in the morning is toothpaste. Large companies offer multiple varieties of toothpaste for strong teeth, whitening, sensitive teeth and gums and so on. Chemical compositions are combined with natural ingredients ranging from salt, neem to charcoal.

Taking this a step ahead, Karnataka will soon launch a first-of-its-kind sandalwood toothpaste, and researchers from Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) are striving hard to reach that goal. The researchers said they are trying multiple combinations to create the right toothpaste.

“Sandalwood helps heal and cool gums. Today, many people complain of mouth ulcers and bleeding gums. Sandalwood has proven to be a healing agent when used appropriately. It can help cure mouth ulcers, fight bacteria and act as a mouth freshener. Sandalwood has high anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It is also a calming agent. Some quantity of sandalwood oil can also be consumed after treatment,” explained a researcher from KSDL.

“Sandalwood is not just popular for its aroma and high economic value now. It has had a high status since ancient times. Our organisation has launched a series of sandalwood products and research on more is ongoing,” said KSDL Managing Director Prashanth PKM.