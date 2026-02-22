MUDA case complainant and RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna apologises to CS Shalini Rajneesh

MYSURU: A day after his arrest and questioning by CCB sleuths, social activist Snehamayi Krishna apologised to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on social media for his allegation against her.

In his post, Krishna stated that he had shared documents and information on social media, which mentioned Shalini Rajneesh’s name, provided by one Vinod BN. “However, Vinod backtracked on his claims. My post was based on the inputs from him,” he said.

“If my post had hurt the chief secretary or inconvenienced her, I sincerely apologise to her. I trusted the documents and inputs given to me. In hindsight, it was a mistake,” he said.

Vinod had financial disputes with former MUDA commissioner Natesh and allegedly gave him (Krishna) unverified documents and claims. “Vinod misled me. He used the chief secretary’s name and gave me certain documents. But now he claims that bribe money was given to a senior IAS officer. Believing him, I shared the matter on social media,” Krishna said.

Police on Friday launched an investigation after Natesh accused Krishna of circulating fabricated documents, edited photographs and manipulated audio clips through social media with the intention of defaming him.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the circulated material is false and misleading.

Maintaining that he will continue his fight against corruption, Krishna said he will appear before the CCB sleuths again on February 24.