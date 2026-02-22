Safari opens for tourists in Bandipur, Nagarhole tiger reserves

BENGALURU: The state forest department on Saturday issued orders, announcing that the safari opened for tourists in Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves from Saturday.

Forest, environment and ecology department minister Eshwar B Khandre had issued orders announcing the opening of safari February 18, 2026. Officials in the department said issuing of the orders took time as the government’s written orders were awaited.

The order issued by the state forest department, has been signed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, wildlife, Kumar Pushkar announcing the opening of safari in a phased manner with restrictions in both reserves.

The safari was closed by the department since November 7, following the rising violations in safari, the rising number of vehicles inside he forests, the rising man-animal conflict and the rise in number of human and wildlife deaths. Many resort owners had staged a protest against the government orders.

According to the orders issued by the department, the number of visitors allowed in Bandipur in total is 31 for safari of which 19 are from the department guests and 12 are from Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR). Incase of Nagarhole eco tourism zone, the number of visitors allowed are 36, of which 13 are from the forest department and 13 from JLR. The number of visitors allowed from Sunkadakatte ecotourism zone are 14, of which 6 are from the department and the remaining in JLR vehicles.

The orders also stated that the per safari trip in Bandipur is permitted only for 2.5hours and in case of Nagarhole and Sunkadakatte eco tourism zones it is 3 and 2 hours, respectively.