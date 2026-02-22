What lies beneath Lakkundi ?

LAKKUNDI/GADAG: The ongoing excavation in Lakkundi in search of the 101 hidden temples and wells has evoked considerable interest among historians and archeologists.

The project is a joint effort involving the State Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, the Lakkundi Heritage Area Development Authority (LHADA), and the Gadag district administration.

The project is also an attempt to secure UNESCO heritage status for the village.

The excavation has begun in front of Kote Veerabhadreshwara temple premises. Workers have started cleaning shrubs and thorns in the area. Minister for Tourism HK Patil said that the aim is to look for the 101 temples and 101 wells in Lakkundi. Several inscriptions and documents suggest that Lakkundi had 101 temples and 101 wells.

Lakkundi was ruled by the Kalyana Chalukyas, Rashtrakutas, Hoysalas, Kalachuris, Vijayanagar kings and Danachintamani Attimabbe. This land is not only famous for its sculpture. It has a lot of gold, silver, diamonds and treasures embedded in it. Archeologists now hope to unearth the 10th century Lakkundi.