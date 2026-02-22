What lies beneath Lakkundi ?

LAKKUNDI/GADAG: The ongoing excavation in Lakkundi in search of the 101 hidden temples and wells has evoked considerable interest among historians and archeologists.
The project is a joint effort involving the State Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, the Lakkundi Heritage Area Development Authority (LHADA), and the Gadag district administration.
The project is also an attempt to secure UNESCO heritage status for the village.
The excavation has begun in front of Kote Veerabhadreshwara temple premises. Workers have started cleaning shrubs and thorns in the area. Minister for Tourism HK Patil said that the aim is to look for the 101 temples and 101 wells in Lakkundi. Several inscriptions and documents suggest that Lakkundi had 101 temples and 101 wells.
Lakkundi was ruled by the Kalyana Chalukyas, Rashtrakutas, Hoysalas, Kalachuris, Vijayanagar kings and Danachintamani Attimabbe. This land is not only famous for its sculpture. It has a lot of gold, silver, diamonds and treasures embedded in it. Archeologists now hope to unearth the 10th century Lakkundi.
Patil said that 44 sites in Lakkundi will soon come under the state government. Already 16 sites in the village have been declared as state protected monuments. Eight more temples will be declared as protected monuments by the end of February and 20 more temples/wells will come under the supervision of the state government and more funds will be released for their development and protection, said Patil.
The collection of inscriptions from Lakkundi village monuments began from November 2024. Chief minister Siddaramaiah had visited Lakkundi in June 2025 and inaugurated the open museum.
Many villagers have handed over inscriptions and monuments stored at their houses. Recently a family in Lakkundi got a treasure and handed it over to the government.
Patil said the excavation is not a treasure hunt and is being carried out only from a historical perspective.
Basavaraj Garjappanavar, a resident, said, “Once, Lakkundi was a big city. There might have been temples and wells in Lakkundi and nearby villages. Excavation outside Lakkundi may get better results. We hope to see temples and wells in our village soon.”
In final stages
The Lakkundi excavation, which began on January 16 in the premises of Kote Veerabhadreshwara temple will be completed by February-end. During the excavation, the remains of an ancient temple, a Shivalinga and a stone-carved cobra head, a Neolithic stone hand axe, a pillar-shaped pedestal and a small metal bell, a broken clay pot figure and a pedestal with a Jina image and half of a clay tablet were found and many other relics have been collected by the Archaeological Department officials. During the first 15 days of the excavation, only a few ancient relics were found and although no relics were found in the next 15 days, a fort-like wall was found and the Archaeological Department officials are researching the same.
Honest approach
Fourteen-year-old Prajwal Ritti handed over 466 grams of gold his family found while digging to lay the foundation for their new house. The state government felicitated the family on Republic day and gave Rs 5 lakh, a 30X40 site and government job for a member of the family on outsource basis. CM Siddaramaiah congratulated the student for his honesty.
How to reach Lakkundi
Lakkundi is 12 kms from Gadag and 70 kms from Hubballi. The village is near Hubballi–Hosapete highway. Tourists who visit Hampi and Anegundi can visit Lakkundi which is on the way from Hubballi to Hampi by road.
Golden Past
Historians said inscriptions of Kalyani Chalukya of 1185 indicated that there was a coin mint in the premises of the present Kote Veerabhadreshwara temple. Gold and silver coins were used to be made here. The coins were called Pongadanya, Lokkiya, Lokkigadanya, Lokkiayapon and other names. According to inscriptions Lakkundi and surrounding areas have gold deposits.