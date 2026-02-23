BJP MLA Chandru Lamani, two PAs grilled for 11 hours by Lokayukta, sent to judicial custody

GADAG: Lokayukta officials questioned BJP MLA Chandru Lamani, representing Shirahatti in Gadag district, and his two personal assistants, Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Lamani, for 11 hours, from 2 pm on Saturday till 1 am on Sunday, after they were arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a contractor.

Around 2 am, they took the trio to the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for medical examination. After completion of all the procedures, the accused were taken to Bengaluru, sources said.

Meanwhile, the MLA’s supporters gathered in front of the hospital and engaged in a verbal spat with the police and Lokayukta officials.

In Bengaluru, the accused were produced before the special court trying cases against elected representatives on Sunday which handed them over to judicial custody till March 2.

The Lokayukta police arrested Lamani and his PAs at Lakshmeshwar’s Balaji hospital, owned by the MLA, on Saturday. A few days ago, contractor Vijay Pujar of Chinchali village met the MLA seeking a project to construct a retaining wall at Devihal village in Shirahatti taluk for Rs 1 crore.

The MLA allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 11 lakh. Then, the contractor approached the Lokayukta police who laid a trap and arrested the trio. The Lokayukta police also raided the MLA’s residence, office and Balaji hospital.The operation was led by Lokayukta SP Siddalingappa.

This is the second case that Lamani has been embroiled in. During the elections, then Gadag Deputy Commissioner Vaishali ML had written to the health and family welfare department in April 2023, informing that Lamani was a government doctor and so was ineligible to enter the poll fray. A case was registered by the Lokayukta police, but Lamani proved that he had resigned as a health officer and and was not arrested.