Bring in cultural shift to value safety over speed

BENGALURU: Psychotechnical and psychometric testing have been often proposed as tools to improve road safety. However, mental health experts caution that while such assessments can evaluate certain abilities, they are not a comprehensive solution to unsafe driving.

Dr Vyjayanthi NV, Consultant Psychiatrist at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, explains that psychotechnical tests can measure coordination, visual range, attention and reaction time, all essential for safe driving. These tools may help determine whether a licensed driver has the cognitive and motor skills required to be on the road.

Yet, she stresses that such tests occur in controlled environments and cannot account for real-world variables. Stress, peer pressure, intoxication, fatigue, or emotional distress can impair judgment even in individuals who perform well in testing conditions. People tend to behave more cautiously during assessments than in everyday situations, limiting the predictive value of these tests.

From a developmental perspective, adolescence itself presents unique risks. The frontal cortex responsible for impulse control and risk assessment continues to mature into early adulthood. Teenagers, therefore, often underestimate danger and overestimate their ability to handle risky situations. This developmental reality underpins legal age restrictions for driving; when minors bypass these safeguards, they operate vehicles before their cognitive maturity supports safe decision-making.