CM Siddaramaiah-HD Kumaraswamy tussle over social justice escalates

MADIKERI: The political exchange between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy escalated on Sunday, with both leaders issuing detailed statements defending their positions on social justice and leadership in state.

Siddaramaiah said that an article he wrote to mark Social Justice Day had sparked “wide-ranging discussion” in the political circles, which he welcomed. Drawing an analogy, he said, “When water stagnates, it turns into slush; when it flows, it becomes clear. Likewise, a social system must remain dynamic rather than rigid to transform in a people-oriented direction.”

He stressed that his advocacy of social justice has been consistent throughout his four-decade political career, regardless of whether he was in power. He added that he was ready for a public dialogue on caste and social equity, asserting that he had greater clarity on the issue than his critics.

He accused Kumaraswamy and his father, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, of practising family-centric politics, alleging that leadership within Janata Dal (Secular) had remained confined to the Gowda family. He claimed several regional leaders had exited the party over time due to lack of opportunities, while asserting that the Indian National Congress had historically identified and nurtured Vokkaliga leaders, enabling figures such as Kengal Hanumanthaiah, Kadidal Manjappa and SM Krishna to become chief ministers.