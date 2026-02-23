Congress convention against VB-G RAM G Act today; CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar, Surjewala to address rally

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Congress is organising a mega-convention at Chikkaballapur on Monday to push back against the VB-G RAM G Act passed by the Centre, replacing the UPA-era MGNREGA.

Around 60,000 people, including Congress workers and leaders, from Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts are expected to take part in the protest rally, said Higher Education and District in-charge Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, who is overseeing preparations for the programme.

“AICC General Secretary and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DCM and KPCC President DK Shivakumar and ministers will address the gathering,” he told The New Indian Express.

The event is scheduled to start at 11 am and conclude by 2 pm.

“All arrangements have been made. There is a seating capacity for 50,000 people along with food counters. Such a massive programme is being held in the state for the first time and it will also be one of the largest political gatherings in the region in recent months,” he said.

Congress is whipping up its opposition to the VB-G RAM G Act into a major political issue in the run-up to zilla and taluk panchayat polls, as it intensifies statewide agitation against the legislation that replaced the MGNREGA.