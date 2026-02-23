Dalit couple denied temple entry in Karnataka's Tumakuru, one arrested

TUMAKURU: The Turuvekere police on Saturday arrested a man identified as Narayanappa for allegedly humiliating and barring a Dalit newlywed couple from entering the Arasamma temple in Tumakuru village.

According to Police sources, a high-caste person who allegedly prevented a Dalit newlywed couple in Goni from praying at the Arasamma temple of the village in Turuvekere taluk, Tumkur district.

The Police said that the person scolded the couple saying that Dalits are not allowed to enter, and they should perform puja at home. A video of the Dalit couple being scolded has gone viral. The groom who was subject to the humiliation then filed a complaint with the police station. An FIR was then registered at the Thuruvekere police station under the SC ST Atrocities Act.

The FIR names 5 key accused and others, one of them has been arrested while the Police are searching for the others are searching for the rest.