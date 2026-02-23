Delayed overpass work pushes opening of Magadi-Mysuru Major Arterial Road

BENGALURU: The much-awaited Major Arterial Road (MAR), linking Magadi Road and Mysuru Road, earlier slated to open by March-end is now expected to be inaugurated only by late April. Box pushing for the Challaghatta Road underbridge (RUB) was completed well ahead of schedule. But the steel girder installed earlier to push the precast box for the RUB must be removed before commencing vehicular overpass (VOP) construction. The Railways approved March 5 as the date for girder removal. The work on the overpass can resume only after that.

A senior official told TNIE, “Three of the six lanes are ready for commuter use, but we plan to open all six lanes together. The delay is due to pending work on the vehicular overpass.”

The VOP being constructed adjacent to the underpass will provide connectivity to the fifth and sixth blocks of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL). This enables smoother access to MAR and traffic movement between the blocks. The RUB used precast segments, but the VOP will be cast-in-situ, where concrete is poured, molded, and cured on site. “In-situ casting requires at least 14 days for curing and strengthening. This may likely push the completion to late April,” the official said.

To facilitate smooth entry and exit onto MAR from VOP, a mini rotary is being developed at the junction. The official said that when complete, the 10.75-km stretch from the Challaghatta Metro Station to Kadabagere Cross will take only eight minutes.