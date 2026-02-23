Did not discuss politics with Priyanka Gandhi, says Dy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Stressing that his Delhi visit was a normal affair, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday maintained that he did not discuss state politics with AICC General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during his visit to Assam.

“I don’t talk about politics anywhere and everywhere. It is not something that can be discussed in public,” Shivakumar, who is an AICC observer for the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam, told reporters.

Asked about leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-US trade deal, he said, “Rahul Gandhi will do whatever is needed to protect the interest of the country. The trade deal with the US will have an adverse impact on the farmers of our country. As a leader of opposition, Gandhi will raise all these issues.”

Shut up: DKS to his camp

Manjugini: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday told Congress MLAs to keep their “mouth shut” on the leadership tussle in the Congress government. With most MLAs in the Siddaramaiah camp away on foreign trips, Shivakumar cautioned his supporters not to say anything in public. “I will ask them (MLAs) where they had been, but for now

do not open your mouth,” he said.