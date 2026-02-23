Foundation Day of six states, two UTs celebrated at Karnataka Lok Bhavan

BENGALURU: The Foundation Day of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu was celebrated at Lok Bhavan on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering on the ocassion, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said the establishment of various states and UTs reflects the strength of India’s federal structure and the enduring spirit of democracy. “Each State possesses its own unique language, culture, traditions, and way of life, collectively embodying the vision of ‘One India, Great India’,” he noted.

He called upon citizens to reaffirm their commitment to national unity while respecting regional diversity. He said that through development, good governance, education, skill enhancement, and social harmony, all States and UTs can be taken to greater heights.

The event featured cultural programmes showcasing the rich art, culture, and traditions of the participating States and UTs. R Prabhushankar, Special Secretary to the Governor, delivered the vote of thanks.