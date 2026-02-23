Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara meets HD Kumaraswamy, CM Siddaramaiah, creates buzz

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara reportedly met Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy at a private hotel on Saturday, according to sources. Parameshwara also met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The timing of these meetings coincided with PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and former cooperation minister KN Rajanna calling on AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge in Delhi. Rajanna has been vociferous said that if it is inevitable that Siddaramaiah should step down as chief minister, Parameshwara, a Dalit, should be considered for the top post.

In Madikeri, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa said on Sunday that while Siddaramaiah should continue as CM, a Dalit leader should succeed him. Mahadevappa has also thrown his hat in the ring, sources said.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar’s supporters are confident that the high command will summon both him and Siddaramaiah to Delhi soon, possibly before the budget session starts on March 6, to take a decision on power transfer. “Parameshwara might have met the Union minister with regard to development work in his constituency Koratagere,” was DCM Shivakumar’s take on the issue.