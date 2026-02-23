Karnataka government weighs mobile ban for children aged below 16 years

BENGALURU: The state government is actively considering a ban on mobile phone usage for children below 16 years, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah citing growing concerns over addiction, exposure to harmful content and behavioural issues among minors.
Addressing the vice-chancellors of state universities at a meeting on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said excessive mobile phone use is increasingly influencing children in negative ways and sought the response of vice-chancellors and educationists on prohibiting the use of mobile phones among children aged below 16 years.
He cited the examples of Australia and some European countries banning the use of social media by children and said the Karnataka government was seriously considering the implementation of the same in the state.
The CM stressed that the youngsters were increasingly getting addicted to social media and drugs. He said he wanted to know the opinion of the vice-chancellors on whether a curb on mobile phone usage can bring about a positive change. He also asked the vice-chancellors to take steps to make their campuses drug-free.
The proposal comes at a time when smartphones have become deeply embedded in the education system, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to digital learning. Schools now rely on mobile phone-based platforms to share homework, study materials and announcements, making the gadgets both an essential academic tool and a growing source of concern for parents and educators.
EXPERTS BAT FOR PHASED REGULATION
‘Mental health professionals and educators have cautioned that an outright ban may be difficult to implement and could create unintended psychological and social consequences for adolescents, whose academic, social and emotional lives are increasingly intertwined with digital spaces.
Rakhi N Gopan, a counselling psychologist, said the impact of phone usage varies across developmental stages, with younger children facing attention and cognitive challenges from fast-paced digital content, while teenagers are more vulnerable to social media pressures, online safety risks and algorithm-driven exposure.
Psychologist Saurabh Ramachandran, who works with adolescents, said many adolescents depend on digital devices for schoolwork, peer interaction and daily routines, and abrupt blocking of access may create a sense of loss, anxiety, irritation or secretive behaviour. He suggested that a phased regulation would help families and schools adapt while encouraging healthier digital habits.
Experts also emphasise that digital overuse is a systemic issue involving families, schools, policymakers and technology platforms, rather than a problem that children alone can be expected to solve. Imposing blanket rules without considering systemic realities such as schools sending homework via phones and parents’ limited ability to constantly monitor usage may not be effective, they said.
They recommend age-appropriate guidelines, digital literacy education and safer online environments instead of a blanket ban, arguing that the goal should be to equip children with the skills to use technology responsibly while safeguarding their wellbeing.
“What we need instead is regulation, guidance and shared responsibility among parents, schools, policymakers and mental health professionals. Any regulation on phone usage should be brought in through a developmentally compatible policy to avoid a one-size-fits-all ban,” said Rakhi.