Karnataka government weighs mobile ban for children aged below 16 years

BENGALURU: The state government is actively considering a ban on mobile phone usage for children below 16 years, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah citing growing concerns over addiction, exposure to harmful content and behavioural issues among minors.

Addressing the vice-chancellors of state universities at a meeting on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said excessive mobile phone use is increasingly influencing children in negative ways and sought the response of vice-chancellors and educationists on prohibiting the use of mobile phones among children aged below 16 years.

He cited the examples of Australia and some European countries banning the use of social media by children and said the Karnataka government was seriously considering the implementation of the same in the state.

The CM stressed that the youngsters were increasingly getting addicted to social media and drugs. He said he wanted to know the opinion of the vice-chancellors on whether a curb on mobile phone usage can bring about a positive change. He also asked the vice-chancellors to take steps to make their campuses drug-free.

The proposal comes at a time when smartphones have become deeply embedded in the education system, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to digital learning. Schools now rely on mobile phone-based platforms to share homework, study materials and announcements, making the gadgets both an essential academic tool and a growing source of concern for parents and educators.