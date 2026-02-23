New record: Karwar foresters rescue 6 pythons in a day

KARWAR: Foresters Gopal Naik D and Rajesh Naik rescued six Indian rock pythons from abandoned centring sheets dumped on the premises of a house in Karwar on the same day.

Vikay Thalekar, resident of Kateenkon, Karwar informed Naik about the presence of the reptiles in his garden.

“We first saw one rock python. It was not less than 12 feet in length and weighing close to 40kg. Then we found another when we moved some pipes. To our surprise, there were more of them coiled inside the pipes. We have never rescued more than two snakes at a time. This was something we were unable to believe,” he told TNIE.

Rock pythons are a non-venomous species and started appearing in Karwar town during monsoon after the forest areas and lakes were cleared.