No entry for Pramod Muthalik, Puneet Kerehalli in Karnataka's Bagalkot

BAGALKOT: To prevent the situation from spiralling out of control and to maintain communal harmony, the Bagalkot administration and police have banned the entry of controversial Hindu activists Pramod Muthalik and Puneet Kerehalli into the district between February 21 and March 21.

The order was issued as a precautionary measure following tension in the city after a stone-throwing incident on Thursday night during a Shivaji Jayanti procession. The police have arrested eight persons in connection with the incident.

District officials said several cases registered at the Bagalkot City police station have created tension, with activists from different communities planning protests and closely monitoring developments. Intelligence inputs indicated that the presence of the two activists could further aggravate the situation and disturb public peace.

The order, issued by the deputy commissioner and district magistrate under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) restrains Muthalik and Kerehalli from entering Bagalkot district, citing concerns that provocative speeches could inflame communal tension. The police have been directed to enforce the order immediately.

In the meantime, the police intensified action against those involved in the violence. The case, Crime No. 16/2026, registered at the Bagalkot City police station, details that the accused attempted to incite a riot near the Mutton Market area on February 20 around 12.30 pm, obstructed police personnel on duty, threw stones at private properties and fled the scene.