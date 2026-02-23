Panchatantra stories come to life through traditional art forms

BENGALURU: Old and familiar Panchatantra stories are finding new visual expression at the national art camp, where young artists are reimagining the ancient fables through diverse traditional Indian art forms while learning directly from hereditary practitioners.

Organised by Bengaluru-based Yuvaka Sangha under its Art Matters forum in collaboration with the Indian Knowledge Systems division of the Ministry of Education, the camp brought together 400 fine arts students from 17 states. Selected from more than 1,000 applicants, participants are interpreting 84 Panchatantra stories across ten classical styles, including Mysore painting, Kalamkari, Kerala mural, Thanjavur mural, Chitrakathi, Pattachitra, Gond art, Mata ni Pachedi and Madhubani.

Organisers say the Panchatantra was chosen for its enduring relevance and its ability to convey values such as intelligence, friendship, courage and ethical decision-making through animal fables. Rendering the same stories across multiple regional styles allows students to see how visual language changes with geography while the narrative core remains intact. The initiative also aims to address the limited availability of authentic Indian visual references for students and schools.

Students are assigned a single art form and mentored by senior traditional artists, many of whom have inherited these practices across generations. The process begins with story narration and sketching sessions before final works are executed on canvas. Organisers estimate that about 840 artworks will be completed, with emphasis on regional aesthetics and iconographic accuracy.