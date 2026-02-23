Panchayat, corporation polls by June, says CM Siddaramaiah

MANJUGINI(UTTARA KANNADA): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced that elections to zilla and taluk panchayats will be held by June this year. Replying to a question on whether Gokarna will be upgraded as a TMC, he said it is not possible as the election process has begun and the polls would be held by June.

The government has been facing criticism for not holding local body elections since it came to power in 2023. The polls have been pending for a long time, while the tenure of 195 urban local bodies ended without an election.

In all, 5,952 gram panchayats, 239 taluk panchayats, 31 zilla panchayats and five city corporations will now go to the polls.