Timing concerns for Bengalururu-Goa route

BENGALURU: The proposed introduction of the Vande Bharat Express by South Western Railways (SWR) between Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa with an estimated travel time of nearly 13 hours, which is awaiting approval from the Railway Board, has sparked debate among commuters and railway experts over its practicality and affordability.

Citizens have questioned whether the premium service would offer a significant time advantage over existing trains and other travel options. Railway experts say that though the proposal is welcome, the travel time and pricing require careful reconsideration.

“There is no doubt that Vande Bharat is feasible. However, it is a premium train and may not be affordable for everyone,” said rail expert Sanjeev Dyammanavar. He pointed out that Goa, being a major tourist hub, sees substantial passenger movement from Bengaluru and north Karnataka districts such as Hubballi, Dharwad and Belagavi.

The existing Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Belagavi takes around nine to 10 hours. If extended or diverted towards Goa via Londa, the journey is expected to take between 10 and 11.5 hours. “Very early departures, such as 4 am, may not be convenient for tourists,” he noted.

A daytime service would mean passengers reach Goa only by evening, losing an entire day. An overnight train departing Bengaluru around 6 pm or 7 pm and arriving in Goa by 7 am would help save time.

Rail activist Krishna Prasad said a 12 to 13 hour journey may cause discomfort. “Travel time should ideally be kept under 11 hours. For such long distances, a sleeper configuration would be more practical,” he said.