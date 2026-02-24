19-year-old alleges gang rape at Karnataka villa; accused claims extortion attempt

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old first-year degree student filed a gang rape complaint against two men, including her social media friend, at Amruthahalli police station. The woman claimed in her complaint that she was sexually assaulted at a posh villa in Jakkur in the early hours of February 15, and filed the complaint on February 22.

Meanwhile, a day before the woman filed the complaint, one of the suspects against whom she has made the gangrape allegations filed a complaint at the Malleswaram police station, accusing her and others of extortion.

The victim, native of Tamil Nadu, studies at a private college in the CBD area, is reportedly staying at a paying guest accommodation in Shantinagar. Her complaint mentions a 21-year-old man from West Bengal, who is her social media friend, and a 34-year-old man from Malleswaram, who hails from Sakleshpur and runs the villa on lease.

She claims to have gone to the villa following an invitation from her social media friend.

The woman accused the duo of sexually assaulting her after administering her a pink tablet. She stated that she was confined in a room for a few hours and later dropped off at Rajajinagar. She also accused the two of threatening her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident.

She further claimed that she filed the complaint nearly a week after the incident as she was scared. She also told the police that she got herself treated at a private hospital on February 17. Her complaint states that she informed her brother, who studies abroad, about the incident and on his insistence, filed the police complaint.