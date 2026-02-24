Hubballi all set to host Ranji final

HUBBALLI: The stage is set for the Ranji Trophy title clash between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir at Hubballi KSCA Stadium on Tuesday. The Dharwad zone of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has made all necessary arrangements to conduct the national-level match. As the host, Karnataka is the favourite team, and local excitement is at an all-time high.

This is the first time Hubballi is hosting such a highly rated cricket match. In the past, it has hosted List A, Ranaji league and KPL matches, but has not any match that would decide the national champions. The latest match was held in November last year between Karnataka and Chandighar, a league match of the current season.

The last time Karnataka hosted a Ranji final was in the 2009-10 season in Mysuru. The state entered the final after 2015, and it was a long wait since then.

KSCA Dharwad Zone convenor Veeranna Savadi said, “The decision to conduct the Ranji Trophy final in Hubballi came as a surprise for us. As Karnataka entered the final, the BCCI decided to propose Bengaluru as the venue for the title clash. But, the KSCA proposed Hubballi as some construction works are going on there.”