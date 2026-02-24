Hubballi all set to host Ranji final

HUBBALLI: The stage is set for the Ranji Trophy title clash between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir at Hubballi KSCA Stadium on Tuesday. The Dharwad zone of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has made all necessary arrangements to conduct the national-level match. As the host, Karnataka is the favourite team, and local excitement is at an all-time high.
This is the first time Hubballi is hosting such a highly rated cricket match. In the past, it has hosted List A, Ranaji league and KPL matches, but has not any match that would decide the national champions. The latest match was held in November last year between Karnataka and Chandighar, a league match of the current season.
The last time Karnataka hosted a Ranji final was in the 2009-10 season in Mysuru. The state entered the final after 2015, and it was a long wait since then.
KSCA Dharwad Zone convenor Veeranna Savadi said, “The decision to conduct the Ranji Trophy final in Hubballi came as a surprise for us. As Karnataka entered the final, the BCCI decided to propose Bengaluru as the venue for the title clash. But, the KSCA proposed Hubballi as some construction works are going on there.”
The curator from the BCCI visited the Rajnagar KSCA Stadium and gave its approval for conducting the match, only after the broadcaster was also satisfied with the facilities available at the venue for players, officiating staff and visiting VIPs, said Savadi. “It will be a milestone for the Hubballi as well as Rajnagar KSCA Stadium”, he added.
Tight security arrangements have been made for the tournament, and security checks have been conducted at the ground on Monday. The KSCA has decided to name Pavilion Block in its Rajnagar Stadium after former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi, who hails from the neighbouring Gadag district.