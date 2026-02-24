Karnataka govt proposal to build stadium at KSIC factory at T Narasipura draws flak

MYSURU: Uncertainty looms among workers of the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) filature factory at T Narasipura near Mysuru, where high-quality silk yarn is produced and supplied to weaving clusters in Mysuru and Channapatna, following the State Government’s proposal to construct a stadium on 5 acres within the factory premises.

The factory, established in 1912 by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, produces superior silk yarn used in weaving Mysore silk sarees, which have Geographical Indication (GI) status and strong market demand.

The factory has reportedly been running profitably and received the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal in 2018-19 and 2019-20. With demand for Mysore silk rising, protesters argued that shutting down or disrupting the factory would jeopardise workers’ livelihoods and severely impact weaving units.

Instead of weakening production capacity, they urged the government to expand the factory and withdraw the stadium proposal. Several locals along with the labourers staged a protest to draw the attention of the government.

Cutting across political lines, leaders from various parties, activists, environmentalists and labour representatives have strongly objected to the move.

Members of the environmental group Parisarakkagi Naavu, along with other stakeholders, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner urging the authorities to restore the land to KSIC and identify an alternative site in T Narasipura for the proposed stadium. The land had recently been transferred to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports for the project.