Karnataka HM Dr G Parameshwara asks admin to ensure peace during festivals

BENGALURU: In the wake of recent communal clashes in Bagalakote, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday said nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands during the celebration of Ramzan and Holi in the state.

“The festivals should be celebrated happily and there will be no scope to observe it otherwise. It will not be allowed. Strict instructions have been given to the officials in this regard,” he told reporters.

The minister said the internal security division of the home department has been alerted in the wake of the arrest of Bangladeshi illegal immigrants who were conspiring to commit a crime. For the past one month, operations have been underway in every district to find immigrants staying illegally in the state, he said.

“The Opposition parties had said such immigrants work in coffee plantations and in the construction industry. Considering this seriously, we have instructed the superintendents of police in all districts to initiate action at every police station limits,” he said.