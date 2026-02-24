Karnataka’s biotechnology industry touches 39.2 bn dollars, making up 10 per cent of GSDP

BENGALURU: Karnataka biotechnology sector’s economy has hit $39.2 billion (Rs 3.25 lakh crore), accounting for over 10% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP), according to the Karnataka BioEconomy Report 2025, released on Monday.

According to the report, Karnataka’s bioeconomy, which accounts for around 21% of the country’s output, expanded from $31 billion in 2023, reflecting a cumulative growth of 26.5%. It is now adding nearly $10 billion every quarter to GSDP. The report also mentions that propelled by biologics, biosimilars, vaccines and diagnostics, biopharma is the leading contributor with around $16.44 billion.

The study lists industrial biotechnology as the fastest-growing segment – with a contribution of around $11.46 billion – led by fermentation-based industries, biofuels, enzymes and sustainable materials.

Bengaluru Urban accounts for 54% of K’taka’s bioeconomy

Bengaluru Urban accounts for 54% of the state’s bioeconomy, Mysuru 8.7%, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada together account for over 9%. According to the report, 218 biotech startups were added in 2025, taking the total to 1,451, with over 75% focused on life sciences and health-tech.

“It is a matter of immense pride to release the Karnataka BioEconomy Report 2025, which reflects not just our growth in numbers but the structural transformation of biotechnology in our economy. With our BioEconomy crossing $39 billion and contributing over 10% to our GSDP, biotechnology is no longer confined to laboratories; it is now a central driver of economic growth, industrial innovation and societal impact,” said IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge.

The report has been published jointly by the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) under the IT/BT Department and the Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE). Kharge, IT/BT Department Secretary Dr Manjula N and KITS Managing Director Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur formally released the report.