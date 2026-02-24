Made ‘shepherd’ a DCM twice: HD Kumaraswamy hits out at Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Hitting out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who had made the statement that people are ‘’unhappy’’ as a shepherd is presenting the budget, former CM and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said it is the same ‘’shepherd’’ whom JDS made the deputy CM twice. The JDS leader criticised Siddaramaiah on his social media page, saying that he is using the social justice card for his political gain.

“Siddaramaiah became MLA in 1983 and became a minister two years later. Since then he served twice as a minister, twice as the deputy CM, twice as the Leader of Opposition and twice as the CM.

He has enjoyed power throughout his life. In spite of all these, whenever the issue of chair comes up, Siddaramaiah brings up issues of social justice and the caste card, which is unfair,” Kumaraswamy said.

He also said in his post that Siddaramaiah is like a chameleon and his other face will be exposed. “He has done injustice to Dalit community’’ he said. Kumaraswamy said SIddarmaiah as the finance minister looted funds allotted for the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. “The Rs 40,000 crore allotted for Dalits has been misused and the CM is behind it,’’ he said in his post.