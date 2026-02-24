Minister Lad, Congress MLC lock horns over SC/ST issues in Karnataka

DHARWAD: The third Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting held at the ZP hall in Dharwad on Monday turned tense after a verbal duel between District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad and Congress MLC FH Jakkappannavar.

This high drama prevailed for a while as Jakkappannavar protested that Lad was not allowing him to talk about serious issues related to the social welfare department, that too, pertaining to the SC and ST communities. He questioned the purpose of the meeting if the minister would not allow him to discuss relevant issues and offered to leave the meeting.

In his response, Lad said he has given the chance to everybody to talk and never wished someone to walk away from the meeting. He said he was not ready to waste time listening to allegations and urged the MLC to stay back.

Lad instructed the authorities concerned to ensure that the public does not face drinking water shortage during the summer. Regular water quality tests should be conducted in water supply units in every village and urban area, he said, warning that the officials concerned would be held responsible in case any harmful factors are found in the drinking water.

The minister also said that the funds released by the government to various departments must be used without any lapse, and the quality works must be strictly monitored.

Lad also urged the agricultural university to develop new crop varieties and provide comprehensive information to the farmers about them.