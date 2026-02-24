Mobile phone ban under discussion: DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: There is pressure from parents to ban mobile phones in schools, and the issue is still under discussion, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said here on Monday.

“I cannot disclose how mobiles are being misused. That is why discussions are being held. Several countries have already banned mobile phones (for children), and the matter is being discussed at the international level as well,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Meanwhile, when questioned about a report by the Monitoring of Indian National Aquatic Resources (MINARS), Shivakumar stated that water from Bengaluru’s lakes is not fit for drinking. The government has never advised citizens to use lake water for drinking or bathing. “Lakes in Bengaluru are meant to improve groundwater levels.

Water from Thippagondanahalli reservoir is treated by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board before supply,” he said. Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara also said that the government was considering the prohibition of the use of mobile phones by children below 16 in schools and colleges.

“Giving mobile to children under age of 16 will cause an adverse impact. Many countries have conducted studies and banned the use of mobile phones by children. The CM has also thought about this. After studying the pros and cons, the CM will take a decision,” he said.