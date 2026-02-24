Puppy’s betting fraud exceeds Rs 2,300 crore: ED

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint in connection with an illegal online betting and gambling racket allegedly involving Chitradurga MLA KC Veerendra, stating that proceeds of crime exceed Rs 2,300 crore.

The central agency filed the complaint on February 20 against Pruthvi N Raj, KC Thippeswamy, Arun Nagabhushan, Abhijith Sajan, Gulshan Khattar and Fonepaisa Payment Solutions Private Limited, Puppy’s Tours and Travels LLP and Logicforge Solutions Private Limited.

The ED initiated the investigation based on multiple FIRs pertaining to cheating, impersonation and extortion of the general public through illegal online betting websites, including King567, Play567, Playwin567 and Gamexch, among other associated platforms.

The probe revealed that funds were routed through multiple payment gateways, mule accounts, foreign entities and virtual digital assets, along with outward remittances.. Earlier, the ED conducted searches at over 60 locations across Karnataka and other states, leading to the seizure of large quantities of cash, gold bullion, gold and silver jewellery, vehicles, digital devices and incriminating documents. KC Veerendra was previously arrested under Section 19 of the PMLA, and a prosecution complaint was filed before the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, on October 18, 2025.

The ED provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 177.30 crore under a Provisional Attachment Order dated January 29, 2026. With this, the total value of assets attached or seized in the case has crossed Rs 320 crore.