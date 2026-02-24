SSLC student murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga 

SHIVAMOGGA: 15-year-old SSLC student, identified as Sanketh, was killed on Monday evening while attempting to break up a quarrel among a group of minors, according to the police.

The incident occurred near Uragaduru in Shivamogga, as Sanketh was returning home around 8 pm, when he and his friend encountered three other minors engaged in a heated dispute.

Sanketh tried to intervene and stop the conflict, but police say he was pushed forcefully in the chest during the struggle.

He collapsed on the spot.

Bystanders and local residents rushed him to McGann Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The sudden loss has plunged the area into outrage, with residents and relatives gathering outside the hospital demanding justice.

The police said that two juveniles have been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

Shivamogga BJP MLA S N Channabasappa visited the hospital to meet family members and express condolences.

Police remain on high alert to ensure the situation does not escalate further.