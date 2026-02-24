Woman alleges gang rape; accused claims extortion in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old first-year degree student filed a gang rape complaint against two men, including her social media friend, at Amruthahalli police station.
The woman claimed in her complaint that she was sexually assaulted at a posh villa in Jakkur in the early hours of February 15, and filed the complaint on February 22. Interestingly, a day before the woman filed the complaint, one of the suspects against whom she has made the gangrape allegations filed a complaint at the Malleswaram police station, accusing her and others of extortion.
The victim, native of Tamil Nadu, studies at a private college in the CBD area, is reportedly staying at a paying guest accommodation in Shantinagar. Her complaint mentions a 21-year-old man from West Bengal, who is her social media friend, and a 34-year-old man from Malleswaram, who hails from Sakleshpur and runs the villa on lease. She claims to have gone to the villa following an invitation from her social media friend.
The woman accused the duo of sexually assaulting her after administering her a pink tablet. She stated that she was confined in a room for a few hours and later dropped off at Rajajinagar. She also accused the two of threatening her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident.
She further claimed that she filed the complaint nearly a week after the incident as she was scared. She also told the police that she got herself treated at a private hospital on February 17. Her complaint states that she informed her brother, who studies abroad, about the incident and on his insistence, filed the police complaint.
A case of gang rape under Section 70(1) and other sections of BNS has been registered by the Amruthahalli police. “We are investigating the facts of the case. We will proceed accordingly. The FIR registered at the Malleswaram police station is also linked to this case,” said an officer.
On February 21, a day before the woman filed the complaint against him and his friend, the 34-year-old man from Malleswaram, who also runs a pre-owned car business, filed a case against her and a few others.
He alleged that the woman had come for a Valentine’s Day party and behaved very friendly and intimate with him. He stated that he advised her to behave properly. When he was leaving for home around 4 am on February 15, she requested him for a drop and he dropped her at Rajajinagar. On February 18, the woman posted on her Instagram account that the car dealer and his friend had administered her narcotics, made her consume alcohol and sexually assaulted her. He claimed that he was receiving calls from an unknown person introducing himself as a crime branch head of a news channel and demanding money. He stated that the caller is threatening to air a promo on the channel to defame him if he failed to pay the amount.
“The case is still under preliminary stages of investigation. Following this complaint, a counter complaint has been registered against the complainant and his friend by the woman,” said an officer.