'You may be Ranveer Singh': Karnataka HC slams actor for alleged mockery of 'Kantara' character

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly mocking a local deity during a public event in November last year. The court however directed the Bengaluru police not to take any coercive action against the actor as long as he cooperates with the investigation.

"You must be responsible in your statements. You can't be loose-tongued at all. You may be Ranveer Singh; you may be anybody. Whether there is mens rea or not, we will examine," the court said.

Justice M Nagaprasanna made the remarks while hearing the actor's plea against an FIR registered against him for his remarks and actions, allegedly mocking the sacred Daiva tradition.

When the matter was taken up by the court on Tuesday, Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Ranveer Singh acknowledged that the actor's statements were insensitive and reckless but stated that it doesn't attract criminal prosecution as the remarks were unintentional.

"At the outset, I admit a completely insensitive statement made by me has led to this complaint being filed," the lawyer.