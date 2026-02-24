'You may be Ranveer Singh': Karnataka HC slams actor for alleged mockery of 'Kantara' character

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly mocking a local deity during a public event in November last year. The court however directed the Bengaluru police not to take any coercive action against the actor as long as he cooperates with the investigation.
"You must be responsible in your statements. You can't be loose-tongued at all. You may be Ranveer Singh; you may be anybody. Whether there is mens rea or not, we will examine," the court said.
Justice M Nagaprasanna made the remarks while hearing the actor's plea against an FIR registered against him for his remarks and actions, allegedly mocking the sacred Daiva tradition.
When the matter was taken up by the court on Tuesday, Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Ranveer Singh acknowledged that the actor's statements were insensitive and reckless but stated that it doesn't attract criminal prosecution as the remarks were unintentional.
"At the outset, I admit a completely insensitive statement made by me has led to this complaint being filed," the lawyer.
The council also submitted that the actor had already apologised, considering the sensitivity of the issue and stressed that the remarks were not intentional.
The court said, "Rishab Shetty was performing an act of deity. Goddess Chamundi. He may be aware or may not be aware of the impact of the religious sentiments towards the deity."
The court also highlighted the influence actors have on the society and urged Ranveer Singh to be responsible when making statements.
"You being an actor have influence on so many people. When you have that, you should be responsible. You may mimic; you may do anything. You have no right to hurt anyone's religious sentiments… will your apology take back the words? I may forget, you may forget, but the internet never forgets," the court said.
The case pertains to an incident during the Filmfare Awards event in Goa in November last year, when Singh imitated actor-director Rishab Shetty's role, showing him under the 'Avesham' of Goddess Chavundi in Kantara Chapter-1.
The actor is also accused of verbally referring to the deity as a "female ghost."
Alleging that this act of Singh has hurt his religious sentiments, a lawyer approached a city court to book a case against the actor. On the court's direction the city police registered an FIR against Singh.
Singh was booked under Sections 196 (promoting enmity, hatred, or disharmony between different groups based on religion, race, language, or caste), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and 302 (intentional wounding of religious feelings) of the BNS.
The case has been posted for the next hearing on Monday.