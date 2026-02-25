BJP to train two lakh workers in Karnataka, strengthen party

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP is organising a training for over 2 lakh party workers across 1,156 locations. Each session will see the participation of around 200 office-bearers. BJP General Secretary BL Santosh and state BJP president BY Vijayendra will lead the initiative in Bengaluru on February 26.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, state BJP secretary P Rajeev said that the programme aims at strengthening workers’ ideological commitment, build social responsibility, and raise awareness of national and international issues. He said a team will be deputed from each district for this training.

Rajeev said BJP is different from other parties. “We are building the party through people. The purpose of the training is to build the nation by building he organisation. This is our target too,” he said.

He said the training programme aims to build ideological commitment among party workers, familiarise them with the party’s functioning and instil excellence in their conduct. “ It will also educate office-bearers and workers about the party’s history and growth,” he said.