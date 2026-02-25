CMTI hosts meet on advanced manufacturing in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and the Ministry of Heavy Industries organised a stakeholder consultation meeting at the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) in Bengaluru on February 23. The meeting was held to discuss the particulars of an “advanced manufacturing strategy” for the country.

Around 220 stakeholders across the union government, private industries, MSMEs, startups, academia, and research institutions gathered for the meeting.

The discussions was on areas like Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine tools and controllers, advanced machines, testing and metrology infrastructure, robotics, and advanced additive manufacturing. Collaborative R&D projects, budgets, timelines, and risk mitigation measures were also discussed.