Digital land mutation system ups automation in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a push toward digitizing governance, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday launched the digital land mutation system. “This fulfils the government’s vision of taking administration to the people’s doorstep. Mutation cases will now be fully automatic. The new system enables citizens to apply online for khata transfer and receive approval automatically if no objections are raised within the stipulated notice period,’’ Byre Gowda said.

He said there is a stipulated seven-day notice period for registered transactions and a notice period extending to a fortnight for non-registered transactions. He said if no objections are filed, mutation is completed by default on the 8th or 16th day. “Earlier, people had to repeatedly visit government offices and were often at the mercy of officials and touts. That era is over,” he said.

The pilot service was tested for 30 days in Mandya district, and now that the system has been debugged, it will be rolled out across districts. Byre Gowda said, “About 29-30 lakh mutation requests are made every year. From April 1, 2024, to February 20, 2026, 35,11,987 land mutations were completed automatically, and only 5,207 cases saw objections being filed. That translates to 98% of all mutations processed automatically.’’

Experts say the system will end long queues, harassment by touts, and corruption by babus in property record transfers. It is an improvement on earlier automation through the State’s Bhoomi land records software, eliminating the need for physical fingerprint verification by Revenue inspectors. Now, digital signatures complete the process online, saving both citizen and official time.