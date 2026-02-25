ED files chargesheet against Kannada actor Ranya Rao, two associates in gold smuggling case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in Bengaluru in a money laundering case against Kannada actor Ranya Rao and two others linked to alleged gold smuggling.
Besides Rao, the ED named Tarun Konduru, the actor's alleged associate, and Bellari-based gold dealer Sahil Sakariya Jain in the prosecution complaint, an ED equivalent of a chargesheet.
The agency stated that 127.287 kg of foreign-origin gold worth approximately Rs. 102.55 crore was smuggled into India between March 2024 and March 2025, with proceeds laundered through hawala channels and multiple bank accounts.
The federal investigative agency initiated an investigation on the basis of a case registered by CBI in New Delhi under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on the complaint of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
Harshavardini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao (32), was arrested by the DRI on March 3, 2025, at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after she arrived there from Dubai. Officials recovered 14.213 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at approximately Rs. 12.56 crore from her possession.
Subsequent searches led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs. 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs. 2.67 crore. Further, a Prosecution Complaint was also filed by DRI under Section 135 of the Customs Act, 1962, in the matter.
“ED investigation under PMLA revealed that a total of 127.287 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs. 102.55 crore was smuggled into India during the period March 2024 to March 2025. The smuggled gold was disposed of in the domestic market through a network of handlers and jewellers. The sale proceeds were generated in cash and settled through hawala channels in India and abroad. These funds were further layered and routed through multiple bank accounts and entities to project them as legitimate business transactions," the agency said.
Search operations were conducted on May 21 and May 22 in 2025 at 16 locations in Karnataka, resulting in the seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices, Indian currency and foreign currency.
Statements of several persons were recorded under Section 50 of PMLA during the course of the investigation. During the investigation, immovable properties valued at Rs 34.12 crore held in the name of Ranya were provisionally attached.
The investigation has further revealed an organised and structured mechanism involving procurement of gold abroad, illegal import into India, cash-based disposal and subsequent laundering of proceeds through hawala and banking channels. Such activities not only undermine the legal trade and financial systems but also erode public trust in institutions meant to regulate cross-border transactions, the ED said.