ED files chargesheet against Kannada actor Ranya Rao, two associates in gold smuggling case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in Bengaluru in a money laundering case against Kannada actor Ranya Rao and two others linked to alleged gold smuggling.

Besides Rao, the ED named Tarun Konduru, the actor's alleged associate, and Bellari-based gold dealer Sahil Sakariya Jain in the prosecution complaint, an ED equivalent of a chargesheet.

The agency stated that 127.287 kg of foreign-origin gold worth approximately Rs. 102.55 crore was smuggled into India between March 2024 and March 2025, with proceeds laundered through hawala channels and multiple bank accounts.

The federal investigative agency initiated an investigation on the basis of a case registered by CBI in New Delhi under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on the complaint of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Harshavardini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao (32), was arrested by the DRI on March 3, 2025, at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after she arrived there from Dubai. Officials recovered 14.213 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at approximately Rs. 12.56 crore from her possession.

Subsequent searches led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs. 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs. 2.67 crore. Further, a Prosecution Complaint was also filed by DRI under Section 135 of the Customs Act, 1962, in the matter.