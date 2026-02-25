Education system should promote rational thinking, scientific temper: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

UDUPI: Stressing the need for an education system that promotes rational thinking and scientific temper, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that even educated individuals are falling prey to superstitious beliefs.
He was speaking after inaugurating the Kisan Sabha auditorium and attending the 35th annual day celebrations of the Mahatma Gandhi Residential High School at Kukkundur, Karkala, organised by the Kisan Sabha Trust here on Wednesday.
He said that education without rational thinking and a scientific outlook cannot contribute to building a socially responsible society. “If education does not help us respond to social issues, it does not serve its purpose. Various schemes, including the guarantees, are implemented to ensure equal opportunities for all,” he said.
He noted that during his previous tenure from 2013 to 2018, 158 out of 165 promises made by the government were fulfilled. Of the 590 assurances made during the 2023 assembly elections, 243 were already implemented. “The government spends Rs 52,000 crore annually on the five guarantee schemes, benefiting people irrespective of caste and religion, and so far has spent Rs 1.20 lakh crore on guarantee schemes. Along with guarantees, the government is also allocating funds for development,” he said.
Further, he said that honesty in politics is rare today. "Caste and social inequality deprived people of literacy and cultural advancement. As Dr B R Ambedkar said, political freedom has no meaning without social and economic freedom,” he said.
Addressing the event, former CM M Veerappa Moily said education, hard work, and patience are the three pillars to achieve success in life. He said the Mahatma Gandhi Residential School was established to benefit farmers and the poor and provided free education to underprivileged students. He emphasised the need to nurture compassion and cultural values among children.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said efforts will be made to ensure equal access to education for all and that teacher recruitment was conducted with transparency. Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said the government is prioritising education, nutrition, and healthcare.
Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar urged the chief minister to allocate funds for the ongoing construction of Ambedkar Bhavan in Karkala, announce a special package for the Bahubali Mahamastakabhisheka in Karkala, upgrade Hebri Community Hospital to a taluk hospital, provide a dedicated building for a nursing college, and address issues related to construction materials and land.
Uday Kumar Shetty Muniyal from Congress said widening the Agumbe Ghat road to 10 metres would boost development in coastal and Malnad regions. He also sought Rs 100 crore for development works around Varanga Basadi and proposed upgrading KPS School into a smart school.
A delegation led by M N Rajendra Kumar submitted a memorandum to the chief minister seeking funds for infrastructure development in view of the Mahamastakabhisheka to be held in Karkala in 2027. "The state government would extend all possible cooperation'' CM said.