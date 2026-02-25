Education system should promote rational thinking, scientific temper: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

UDUPI: Stressing the need for an education system that promotes rational thinking and scientific temper, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that even educated individuals are falling prey to superstitious beliefs.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Kisan Sabha auditorium and attending the 35th annual day celebrations of the Mahatma Gandhi Residential High School at Kukkundur, Karkala, organised by the Kisan Sabha Trust here on Wednesday.

He said that education without rational thinking and a scientific outlook cannot contribute to building a socially responsible society. “If education does not help us respond to social issues, it does not serve its purpose. Various schemes, including the guarantees, are implemented to ensure equal opportunities for all,” he said.

He noted that during his previous tenure from 2013 to 2018, 158 out of 165 promises made by the government were fulfilled. Of the 590 assurances made during the 2023 assembly elections, 243 were already implemented. “The government spends Rs 52,000 crore annually on the five guarantee schemes, benefiting people irrespective of caste and religion, and so far has spent Rs 1.20 lakh crore on guarantee schemes. Along with guarantees, the government is also allocating funds for development,” he said.

Further, he said that honesty in politics is rare today. "Caste and social inequality deprived people of literacy and cultural advancement. As Dr B R Ambedkar said, political freedom has no meaning without social and economic freedom,” he said.