Four officials suspended as 96 per cent of e-khatas issued were found illegal in Mandya's Induvalu

BENGALURU: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mandya Zilla Panchayat suspended four officials, including three Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) and a Second Division Assistant, for issuing 1,844 illegal e-khatas in Induvalu Grama Panchayat.
The move was based on the order passed by the Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa.
Only 85 e-khatas were found legal, which constitutes just 4 per cent of the total 1,929 e-khatas issued. The remaining 96 per cent were found illegal.
Exercising the powers under the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeals) Rules, 1957, the CEO suspended former PDOs of Induvalu GP.
The three Panchayat Development Officers suspended are A S Siddaraju, Dayananda, and Marilingaiah S, who were working in different GPs and the Second Division Assistant who was suspended is Rani H R.
A departmental enquiry is pending against them.
On record, Justice Veerappa directed the CEO to furnish the details of how such a number of illegal e-khatas belonging to private and public properties were issued between 2021 and 2025. He was also directed to submit a report.
"The authorities should verify the same and produce the relevant records regarding how many e-khatas are made in respect of government or gomal land without any grant or sanction by the government", he ordered.
"The issuance of 1844 illegal e-Katas is a serious matter. Initiating a departmental enquiry by the CEO is not sufficient; criminal action against them should be taken. Executive Officer, Mandya Taluka Panchayath, is directed to bring the same to the notice of the CEO, who should ensure initiating criminal action against the erring officials for illegally effecting 1844 e-Khatas", the Upa Lokayukta ordered.
The Upa Lokayukta stated that the Tahasildar, being a party to these proceedings, has not acted diligently by taking steps to protect the Gomala land in Survey No.26 of Kirangadur village.
"Even the Executive Officer, Taluk Panchayath, Mandya and the CEO have not reported about the cancellation of the 12 illegal khatas. The officers of the panchayat as well as the revenue department have turned blind eye by not taking any action in that regard", the Upa Lokayukta said.
It added that the CEO should take action against the inaction of Executive Officers, as provided under Section 232 of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj & Panchayat Raj Act 1993.
The Upa Lokayukta also stated that the Tahasildar has not reported in detail regarding the original grants made by the competent authority in respect of Survey Nos. 26, 187 and 193 gomala land of Kirgandur village in favour of the beneficiaries and fake e-Katas issued by the Induval GP.
"Therefore, the Deputy Commissioner, Mandya, should make an inquiry by an officer not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner and submit a report," the Lok Upayukta ordered.