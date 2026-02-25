Four officials suspended as 96 per cent of e-khatas issued were found illegal in Mandya's Induvalu

BENGALURU: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mandya Zilla Panchayat suspended four officials, including three Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) and a Second Division Assistant, for issuing 1,844 illegal e-khatas in Induvalu Grama Panchayat.

The move was based on the order passed by the Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa.

Only 85 e-khatas were found legal, which constitutes just 4 per cent of the total 1,929 e-khatas issued. The remaining 96 per cent were found illegal.

Exercising the powers under the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeals) Rules, 1957, the CEO suspended former PDOs of Induvalu GP.

The three Panchayat Development Officers suspended are A S Siddaraju, Dayananda, and Marilingaiah S, who were working in different GPs and the Second Division Assistant who was suspended is Rani H R.

A departmental enquiry is pending against them.

On record, Justice Veerappa directed the CEO to furnish the details of how such a number of illegal e-khatas belonging to private and public properties were issued between 2021 and 2025. He was also directed to submit a report.