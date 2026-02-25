Government to fill 1,600 Fire and Emergency posts: Karnataka HM Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that steps will be taken to fill more than 1,600 vacant posts in the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department. A proposal has been submitted to Chief Minister in this regard, and the vacant posts will be filled, he said.

He was speaking at a programme held on Tuesday at the RA Mundkur Fire Training Academy on Bannerghatta Road, where the ‘Chief Minister’s Medal’ was conferred on officers and personnel of the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department, Home Guards, Civil Defence and SDRF. Also, 40 new fire-fighting water tenders were handed over to the fire department on the occasion.

Dr Parameshwara said the department has earned national recognition through its commendable service. Describing the department’s officers and staff as disciplined personnel, he said they have maintained the same standards of discipline as the police department. “Every day we witness several tragedies, especially in urban areas. During emergencies, you risk your lives to protect public property and save citizens. I recall your courageous efforts in rescuing people during floods, including in Madikeri, where you made remarkable efforts to save residents stranded in isolated houses,” he said.

Dr Parameshwara said that he has requested the CM to establish fire stations in 15 new taluks. He also announced that on the lines of the Police Housing Scheme, under which 40,000 houses have been constructed, housing facilities will be provided for fire service personnel as well, and necessary funds will be allocated.