HC Mahadevappa may have prior information about possible change in Karnataka CM’s post: DKS

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s political corridors were set abuzz on Tuesday after KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sarcastically suggested that senior Congress minister HC Mahadevappa may have prior information about a possible change in the CM’s post — triggering fresh speculation over leadership churn and the ‘Dalit CM’ pitch.

Responding to reporters near his official residence in Bengaluru, Shivakumar sarcastically rubbed it in saying, “Mahadevappa is part of our high command. He may have information about a change in the CM. That is perhaps why he raised the issue of a Dalit CM. I have no such information.”

Asked specifically if the Congress high command had summoned him or CM Siddaramaiah to Delhi, Shivakumar dismissed the speculation. “I have received no such call. I will go to Delhi only regarding departmental work,” he clarified. He said he plans to discuss a proposed Rs 1 lakh crore urban development scheme with Union authorities, particularly ensuring that Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are not excluded from funding allocations,” he said.

On criticism that he has remained silent over controversial statements by some ministers despite being the state Congress chief, Shivakumar shot back saying, “It is the CM’s responsibility to control ministers and MLAs. As far as party matters are concerned, I keep the high command informed.”

When asked about internal remarks targeting Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, he declined to escalate tensions, saying only, “He is a senior leader.” When asked about cabinet reshuffle or expansion, Shivakumar said he backs the idea of inducting fresh faces. “How long can we keep sitting in one place? I have been a minister for 36 years. A new generation with new ideas must come in. I support bringing newcomers into the Cabinet. The party will decide,” he said.