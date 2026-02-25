Karnataka: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal booked for alleged hate speech

YADGIR: A case has been registered against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly delivering a hate speech during a Shivaji Jayanti celebration in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Gurumathkal town of this district, where the MLA attended an event as the chief guest following a grand procession on February 21 on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, they said.

According to the FIR, Yatnal allegedly made several controversial remarks during his address.

He quoted a Hindi poem targeting a particular community and made statements concerning Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

He also referred to "love jihad" while allegedly targeting a particular community, and made derogatory remarks on certain historical figures.

Police said the speech triggered backlash across the news and social media platforms, with many accusing the leader of inciting communal disharmony.