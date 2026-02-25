Policy for fly-taxi services will be seriously examined, says Karnataka Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Tuesday said that the State Government will seriously examine the need to formulate a policy to introduce ‘fly-taxi’ services in Karnataka.

Highlighting Karnataka’s leadership in aerospace and defence, Patil noted that Suzuki and Toyota are set to launch aerial taxi services in Japan by 2028. He added that Bengaluru-based Sasmos is supplying electrical equipment for the project. Industrialists have suggested introducing similar services in Karnataka through a suitable policy framework, and “this will be examined seriously,” he said. He was speaking after chairing meetings of the Vision Groups for Aerospace and Defence, Machine Tools, Auto/EV, and Green Energy sectors, aimed at charting the future trajectory of key industries.

During the meetings, discussions were held on establishing testing centres and Common Facility Centres for the aerospace and defence sectors. Patil assured industry representatives that the government would facilitate such infrastructure. The state has already urged the Centre to approve Defence Corridor projects in the Bengaluru North–Kolar–Chikkaballapur and Dharwad–Vijayapura–Belagavi regions. Industry members also pointed to the potential for a similar corridor between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Patil said Karnataka should emerge as the capital of defence electronics manufacturing. Plans are under consideration to set up a 200 acre Defence Electronics Park and a 100 acre Avionics and Sensor Park once the proposed Special Investment Region is established. He assured that land allocation would not pose a challenge.

The Machine Tools sector, with an annual turnover of Rs 36,500 crore, continues to witness steady growth. To boost the sector further, the state has organised large-scale exhibitions, generating increased demand. A testing unit is operational in Bengaluru, and another will be established in Tumakuru. There are also plans to expand vocational training institutes in industrial areas.