Protest by job aspirants: CM Siddaramaiah blames BJP for job vacancy backlog

BENGALURU: With protests by government job aspirants intensifying in Dharwad, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday blamed the previous BJP regime for the large backlog of vacant posts. The CM further said that the process of filling the vacancies was ongoing and will be further accelerated in a transparent, systematic, and a time-bound manner. “We are taking all necessary administrative and policy measures to recruit for more positions in the coming years and to strengthen recruitment institutions so that such backlogs do not recur,” Siddaramaiah added.

The CM said that when the Congress assumed power in 2023, 2.64 lakh government posts were vacant. This massive backlog did not arise overnight, he said, adding that it was the result of prolonged inaction under the previous BJP government, which failed to initiate timely recruitment or create a structured roadmap to fill the vacancies.

“It is deeply unfortunate that BJP opposition leaders are choosing to mislead innocent students even now to serve their narrow political interests. Instead of encouraging aspirants to stay focused on their preparation and future, they are attempting to instigate unrest.

The present situation is largely a consequence of the series of recruitment irregularities and corruption scandals between 2019 and 2023, which eroded trust in the system and resulted in a massive backlog of vacancies,” he said, adding that the present government is committed to restoring credibility, transparency, and stability in the recruitment process. The CM also said that he has taken serious note of the ongoing protests by government job aspirants in Dharwad.