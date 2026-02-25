Second bandh in Koppal against factory expansion

KOPPAL: In a resolute stand against the proliferation of steel factories, a complete shutdown was observed in Koppal for the second time on Tuesday,’ orchestrated by the Koppal District Save Movement Committee in conjunction with the Joint Action Committee of environmental protection forums. Hundreds of leaders from many organisations, alongside non-partisan protesters, participated in the protest march.

The huge procession commenced from Gavi Matha Ground and travelled through the Clock Tower and Jawahar Road to culminate at Ashoka Circle. Protesters vociferously chanted slogans denouncing the government’s inaction.

Previously, on February 24, 2025, a Koppal bandh was convened on the same contentious issue under the auspices of Shri Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji. During that protest, it was asserted that numerous steel factories established in and around Koppal were inflicting harm upon the environment and degrading air quality, with a forceful demand for the cessation of such polluting industries within the district.

Demands were made for the immediate annulment of the expansion of a proposed factory near Koppal. In this regard, public representatives from the district, transcending party lines, engaged with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, securing an assurance that factory operations would be temporarily suspended.

However, in the absence of a definitive cancellation order, the District Save Movement Committee and environmental protection forums executed a protracted, indefinite sit-in protest lasting 116 days. As the anniversary of the Koppal bandh was marked, a clarion call was issued for yet another large-scale agitation, leading to a renewed shutdown of Koppal.