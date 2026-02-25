Stadium planned on KSIC land: Yaduveer, Simha unite; reshape Mysuru politics

MYSURU: The controversy surrounding KSIC filature factory land intensifies, transforming what began as a local labour issue into a high-stakes political flashpoint. The proposal to construct a stadium on

the premises of the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) filature factory at T Narasipur triggered widespread protests. Amid this escalating row, a significant political development unfolded.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and senior BJP leader and former MP Pratap Simha appeared together at the protest site, standing shoulder to shoulder with agitating KSIC employees.

The coming together of Wadiyar and Simha particularly after Simha was denied a ticket in the last parliamentary election has sent strong political signals. Political leaders see this as more than solidarity with workers; it is widely perceived as a calculated message to the Congress-led state government. Their joint presence amplified the protest’s political weight especially among the local BJP leaders.

Simha who is trying to contest from Chamaraja assembly constituency in the next assembly election is seen in visible alignment with Yaduveer, which the BJP leaders claim will consolidate support and project unity within the party ranks.