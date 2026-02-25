Withdraw restrictions on journos’ entry to Soudha: BJP state president BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to restrict the entry of journalists to Vidhana Soudha.

In his letter to the CM, Vijayendra said the restrictions imposed on their entry should be withdrawn immediately. All journalists -- accredited and non-accredited -- should be allowed to enter Vidhana Soudha. There should be no restrictions even on journalists from news and YouTube channels. “As you are aware, even YouTube channels are regarded as Media/Digital Media today,’’ he stated.

He said a circular from DPAR stated electronic media personnel should meet ministers only at the Western Gate of the secretariat (near Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue) and only those having “accreditation cards” issued by the Department of Information will be allowed to enter Vidhana Soudha.

Accreditation cards are not given to all journalists. “As I know, there is a committee in the Department of Information that gives accreditation cards. The committee has certain parameters to give accreditation cards. In fact, many journalists working in mainstream newspapers and other media organisations do not have accreditation cards,’’ Vijayendra said.

He demanded that the circular restricting the entry of media personnel to Vidhana Soudha be withdrawn immediately.