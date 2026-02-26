Activist takes PIL route, seeks crackdown on illegal resorts in Karnataka

MYSURU: The ongoing opposition to the proposed reopening of safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves has now taken a legal turn, with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) being filed before the court challenging the move.

Ravi Kumar, an advocate, who is also a member of the Save Kabini movement, has approached the judiciary seeking directions to prevent the reopening of safari activities in both the tiger reserves.

The petitioner, in his PIL application, a copy of which is available with TNIE, has contended that resuming safari operations would be in violation of existing guidelines and orders of the Supreme Court of India, particularly those relating to eco-sensitive zones, wildlife protection, and regulation of tourism activities in protected forest areas.

The advocate previously had issued a stern legal notice to the state government.

In the PIL, the petitioner has also raised concerns over the alleged proliferation of illegal homestays and resorts operating in and around the forest fringes of the Kabini region. It has been argued that unregulated tourism infrastructure is putting immense pressure on fragile ecosystems and disturbing wildlife habitats, especially in critical tiger corridors.